Vijay to make competitive comeback in TNPL 6

CHENNAI: Murali Vijay on Saturday confirmed that the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Premier League would mark his return to competitive cricket.

The 38-year-old Vijay had been away from the sport for one-and-a-half years and was last seen in action for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020. The elegant opening batter, who will turn out for Ruby Trichy Warriors in the sixth edition of the TNPL, revealed that he took a sabbatical due to “personal” reasons.

“I am coming back. I will be playing this season’s TNPL. I want to play cricket for as long as possible. I just took a personal break; I have a young family. I am enjoying my cricket now. I am feeling fit. Hopefully, I can do my bit for my team,” Vijay said at the League’s pre-tournament press conference at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Asked how challenging the phase was, India international Vijay replied: “At the end of the day, it is about the mindset – how you want to see the situation. It was difficult for me because I wanted to play. I had a few injuries. My personal life was moving at a fast pace, so I wanted to slow it down. I wanted to reflect on myself and go about things in a clear way. That is why the break was required at that particular time.”

Vijay also stressed that he is not looking too far ahead. “I have got to be realistic with my target. I pretty much do not have any aim at the moment. I just want to play cricket, enjoy this phase of my life and see where it takes me to.”

‘Will mentor youngsters’

Vijay said that mentoring up-and-coming talent would be one of his main roles during TNPL Season 6. “I just need to go out there and perform. I want to make use of the opportunities. I will try to help as many youngsters as possible,” added Vijay.