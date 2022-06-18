Sports

Sathiyan out of WTT Contender Zagreb

Sathiyan is part of the India squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which is scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.
NEW DELHI: India paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran suffered a straight-game loss to Chinese Taipei’s Chuang Chih-Yuan in the quarter-finals to crash out of the men’s singles event of the WTT Contender 2022 in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday.

Sathiyan, World No.34, lost 7-11, 9-11, 5-11 against the World No.18 Chih-Yuan. It was a disappointing result for the Indian, who had started his campaign with a stunning 6-11,12-10, 11-9, 12-10 win over World No.6 and reigning European champion Darko Jorgic of Slovenia. Sathiyan had then defeated 16-year-old Chen Yuanyu of China 11-9, 11-7, 12-10 to advance to the quarter-finals.

