TNPL district centres will pose their own challenges: Badrinath

CHENNAI: Dindigul Dragons head coach Subramaniam Badrinath said that the district centres would pose their own “challenges” during the Tamil Nadu Premier League Season 6.

The upcoming edition of the TNPL will be held across four venues – Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Salem and Coimbatore – between June 23 and July 31. While Dindigul and Tirunelveli have hosted a number of matches in the TNCA’s flagship competition, Salem and Coimbatore will hold TNPL games for the first time.

“There will be challenges because we do not know the conditions – how the wickets (pitches) are going to play, how the winds are going to be and the other factors that we need to take into account,” former India player and Tamil Nadu stalwart Badrinath said in a video posted on the TNPL social media handles.

“It (playing at district centres) is a great thing. The TNPL’s greatest stories come from the districts. I am excited and eager to see the new venues (Coimbatore and Salem). We (the franchise) have played in Dindigul and Tirunelveli. I went to the Salem ground and it was beautiful,” Badrinath added.

Badrinath also spoke about DD’s preparation in the run-up to TNPL 6. The Dragons franchise had bowed out in Qualifier 2 in the previous edition. “I was happy with how the boys played last season, but last season is last season. There are new challenges every season; every season has its own challenges. So, we are taking it as it comes,” said Badrinath.

“The good thing this season when compared to last season is that all the boys have been playing cricket. Even though they were not with us, they were playing some sort of cricket. I do not think rustiness or lack of practice is going to be an issue,” Badrinath went on to add.