Sports

Prannoy sails into Indonesia Open semis

The Indian had previously reached the last-four in the 2017 edition. Coming into the match with a 2-2 head-to-head count, Prannoy did not put a foot wrong as he played angled cross-court shots and reverse slices to good effect.
Prannoy sails into Indonesia Open semis
HS Prannoy
Dt Next Bureau

JAKARTA: HS Prannoy sailed into the Indonesia Open Super 1000 semi-finals with a straight-game win over World No.13 Rasmus Gemke of Denmark here on Friday.

A little over a month after his heroic win over Gemke in the decisive fifth match against Denmark, which ensured India’s entry into the Thomas Cup final, Prannoy produced yet another finely-crafted performance to outwit his rival 21-14, 21-12 in a 40-minute quarter-final clash. With the victory, World No.23 Prannoy has reached his second semi-final at the Indonesia Open, where he will meet China’s Zhao Jun Peng.

The Indian had previously reached the last-four in the 2017 edition. Coming into the match with a 2-2 head-to-head count, Prannoy did not put a foot wrong as he played angled cross-court shots and reverse slices to good effect.

The last-eight match saw short rallies with Gemke bothered by a knee issue. Prannoy waited for his opponent to make mistakes and unleashed his attacking returns whenever there was an opportunity. Prannoy galloped to a 5-0 lead in the opener before entering the break with a 11-7 cushion. He kept things under check to lead the first game throughout.

In the end, a service fault handed the Indian six game point opportunities and Prannoy sealed the opener on the first attempt with a smash on his rival’s forehand corner. The first half of the second game was a roller-coaster ride as Gemke produced a superb fightback. He started moving well and clawed back to 6-6 with a smash after lagging 3-6 behind.

While Prannoy kept the pressure on his opponent, Gemke again drew parity – at 9-9 – with a prompt net shot. However, the Indian ensured a two-point advantage at the interval. Prannoy continued to dominate the rallies after the break as his precise returns on his rival’s forehand and backhand earned him points. A similar shot took the Indian to eight match points and he sealed the contest when Gemke’s return hit the net.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

HS Prannoy
Thomas Cup final
Indonesia Open semis
Rasmus Gemke

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in