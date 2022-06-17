IND vs SA: Karthik guide hosts to competitive 169 against Proteas

RAJKOT: A blistering half-century by Dinesh Karthik and a quick-fire 46 from Hardik Pandya helped India set a 170-run target against the Proteas in a T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot in a crucial tie of the five-match series.

India need to win the match to stay alive in the series as they are trailing South Africa 1-2.

Put into bat, the Indian team got off to a poor start losing Ruturaj Gaikwad for 5 in the second over of the match. Lungi Ngidi scalped the first wicket for South Africa as the opener was caught behind by wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

In the next over, debutant Marco Jansen made Shreyas Iyer his first T20I victim by dismissing him leg before wicket for 4. India were tottering at 24 for 2. In-form Ishan Kishan looked good as India were 40 at the loss of two wickets in six overs of mandatory powerplay.

Anrich Nortje then dismissed the southpaw immediately after the powerplay for 27 as India lost their third wicket for 40.