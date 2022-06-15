Raina congratulates India for 'brilliant win' over SA in 3rd T20I

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Suresh Raina congratulated Team India for an 'outstanding display' of skills in the third T20I against South Africa on Tuesday.

India came up firing in a do-or-die encounter as the hosts defeated South Africa by 48 runs to win the third T20I on Tuesday.

While Ruturaj Gaikwad shone with the bat scoring 57 off 35 balls Yuzvendra Chahal bounced back with a stellar spell picking three wickets for 20 runs. Raina hailed Ruturaj, Chahal and Harshal Patel for sensational performance.

"Many congratulations to the Indian team on their brilliant win What an outstanding display of game by the entire team. A superb knock by @Ruutu1331 and sensational performance by @yuzi_chahal and @HarshalPatel23. Well played boys," Raina tweeted.