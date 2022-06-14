Sindhu bows out of Indonesia Open

JAKARTA: PV Sindhu made a shock first-round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event after suffering a straight-game defeat against China’s He Bing Jiao here on Tuesday. Seventh seed Sindhu lost 14-21, 18-21 to Bing Jiao in the women’s singles competition. By virtue of this win, World No.9 Bing Jiao, whom Sindhu had defeated at the Badminton Asia Championships, leads the Indian 10-8 on head-to-head record. Also bowing out was B Sai Praneeth, who lost 16-21, 19-21 to Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark in the men’s singles first round. The mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out in the opening round after losing 14-21, 11-21 to Hong Kong combination of Chang Tak Ching and NG Wing Yung Hong.