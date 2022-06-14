Sports

Serena gets wild-card for Wimbledon singles

Serena has not competed since getting injured during the opening set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And, her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list that was released by the grass-court Grand Slam earlier this month.
Serena gets wild-card for Wimbledon singles
Serena Williams
Dt Next Bureau

LONDON: Serena Williams will play at Wimbledon as the All England Club announced via social media on Tuesday that the American was awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Serena has not competed since getting injured during the opening set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And, her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list that was released by the grass-court Grand Slam earlier this month. But, Serena was among six women given a spot in the singles draw. Earlier in the day, Serena posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court with the message: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022. See you there. Let’s Go.” “SW” are her initials while “SW19” is the postal code for Wimbledon. The 40-year-old has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at Wimbledon, most recently in 2016.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Serena Williams
India in Wimbledon
All England Club
21st Grand Slam trophy
SW19

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in