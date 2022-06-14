Serena gets wild-card for Wimbledon singles

LONDON: Serena Williams will play at Wimbledon as the All England Club announced via social media on Tuesday that the American was awarded a wild-card entry for singles. Serena has not competed since getting injured during the opening set of her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago. And, her name did not appear on the women’s singles entry list that was released by the grass-court Grand Slam earlier this month. But, Serena was among six women given a spot in the singles draw. Earlier in the day, Serena posted a photo of her white shoes on what appears to be a grass court with the message: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022. See you there. Let’s Go.” “SW” are her initials while “SW19” is the postal code for Wimbledon. The 40-year-old has won seven of her Open era record 23 major singles championships at Wimbledon, most recently in 2016.