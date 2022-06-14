Sports

Jaiswal guides Mumbai to 260/5 against UP

Jaiswal, who struck his maiden first-class hundred in the quarter-final against Uttarakhand, anchored the innings, after the 41-time Ranji champion suffered a top-order failure.
Yashasvi JaiswalPTI
Dt Next Bureau

BENGALURU: Continuing his good form, left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a responsible hundred to propel Mumbai to 260 for five on the first day of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttar Pradesh here on Tuesday. Oozing with confidence, Jaiswal, who struck his maiden first-class hundred in the quarter-final against Uttarakhand, anchored the innings, after the 41-time Ranji champion suffered a top-order failure. Jaiswal was the cynosure of eyes as he took a formidable UP attack to task and struck 15 fours in his 227-ball 100. Sent into bat, Mumbai lost in-form skipper Prithvi Shaw (0) in the very first over. He became left-arm pacer Yash Dayal’s (2/35) first victim, on the third ball of the day, after being caught by Priyam Garg.

BRIEF SCORES: Semi-finals: Mumbai 260/5 in 87 overs (Y Jaiswal 100, H Tamore 51*) vs Uttar Pradesh; Madhya Pradesh 271/6 in 86 overs (H Mantri 134*, A Raghuwanshi 63) vs Bengal

