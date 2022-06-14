IND vs SA: India beats SA by 48 runs to stay alive in series

VISAKHAPATNAM: India kept themselves alive in the five-match series with a comfortable 48-run win in the third T20I against South Africa here on Tuesday.

Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan smashed sizzling half centuries to power India to 179 for five after being asked to bat.

The bowlers then put up a dominant display to bundle out the Proteas for 131 in 19.1 overs and register their first victory of the series.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/20) and death overs specialist Harshal Patel (4/25) shared seven wickets between them.

Earlier, Gaikwad (57 off 35) and Kishan (54 off 35) gave a perfect start as India looked on course to set a 200-plus total in their must-win match.

But the South African bowlers made a strong comeback, claiming quick wickets. Hardik Pandya then played an unbeaten 31-run knock to take India over the 175-run mark Brief Score: India 179 for 5 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Ishan Kishan 54; Dwaine Pretorius 2/29) South Africa 131 all out in 19.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 29, Reeza Hendricks 23; Harshal Patel (4/25), Yuzvendra Chahal 3/20).