New Zealand stands at 114/2 at tea, leads England by 128 runs

NOTTINGHAM: New Zealand extended its lead over England to 128 runs after moving to 114-2 by tea on Day 4 of the second Test on Monday.

Having dismissed England for 539 before lunch to take a 14-run lead into the second innings, the New Zealanders are looking to push the host out of contention for a series-levelling victory at Trent Bridge. Tom Latham (4) and Devon Conway (52) were the batsmen to lose their wickets, leaving Will Young (49 not out) and Henry Nicholls (3 not out) in the middle at the end of the second session.

James Anderson claimed the 650th wicket of his career when Latham left a delivery from round the wicket from the 39-year-old pacer that swung in and splattered the stumps.

A reverse sweep for four off spinner Jack Leach brought up Conway’s fourth half-century in his ninth Test but he departed when choosing to play a traditional sweep. He top-edged it and Bairstow took a catch on the dive coming in from square leg.

Earlier, England added 66 runs to its overnight total of 473 for five as left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult claimed his 10th five-wicket haul in Test matches. Joe Root started aggressively, hitting a six from a reverse-scoop shot, before hammering Boult to Tom Southee at short extra cover for 176. Root added 13 runs to his overnight score.

Daryl Mitchell took a diving one-handed catch at slip to remove Stuart Broad (9) off the spin bowling of Michael Bracewell. Ben Foakes was then run out for 56 after a mix-up with Matthew Potts, who turned back after initially calling for a quick single. Boult (5/106) completed his five-fer by bowling Potts through the gate — half of his five-wicket hauls have come against England. Anderson (9) was the last man out, stumped off Bracewell. Playing his first Test, Bracewell had figures of 3-62.

BRIEF SCORES (AT TEA): New Zealand 553 & 114/2 in 37 overs (D Conway 52, W Young 49*) vs England 539 in 128.2 overs (J Root 176, O Pope 145, A Lees 67, B Foakes 56, B Stokes 46, T Boult 5/106, M Bracewell 3/62)