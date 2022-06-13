Goutham shines in Universal CC’s win

CHENNAI: S Goutham Raj smashed an unbeaten 100 as Universal CC defeated IEC RC by five wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Fourth Division match that was hosted recently. His 66-ball innings included 12 fours and three maximums.

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: Wheels India RC 202/8 in 30 overs (B Mathan Kumar 48, Maddirala Ravi Teja 29*, K Karam Pal Jangra 27) bt United CC 179/9 in 30 overs (A Murali 63, S Maithresh 30, Dennis Michael Joseph 3/40).

Third Division: Aththis CC 182/9 in 28 overs (V Tharun Kumar 52, Sachin Sudhakaran 59, K Darshan Kumar 4/29) bt Parthasarathy MCC 142/4 in 28 overs (S Judian Benhur 43) Note: Match was reduced to 28 overs per side.

Fourth Division: Stag CC 127 in 28 overs (J Jayasurya 25 , A Kumar 3/33 , V Thendral 4/26) lost to CP RC (CPCL RC) 130/8 in 25.1 overs (C Manikandan 25, K Sathyamoorthy 34*, A Kumar 30*, G Vijaya Kumar 4/48); IEC RC 143 in 29.2 overs (C Chandra Kumar 35, GD Dhanakoti 3/33) lost to Universal CC 145/5 in 22.5 overs (S Goutham Raj 100*)