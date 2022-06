Abhinandh, Ananya sizzle in state-ranking TT tourney

CHENNAI: PB Abhinandh clinched a hat-trick of titles while M Ananya bagged a double in the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association (TTTA) state-ranking tournament, which was organised here between Friday and Sunday. The tournament was hosted in memory of the late Vishwa Deenadayalan, who died tragically earlier this year.

RESULTS:Final: Men: Thriyambak (ITTC) bt R Anandhraj (SRSA) 11-5, 5-11, 11-6, 14-12, 13-15, 11-3. Boys Under-19: PB Abhinandh (Achievers) bt J Sri Sai (KTTC) 10-12, 11-9, 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8. Boys Under-17: PB Abhinandh (Achievers) bt S Sriram (Achievers) 11-4, 11-8, 11-7, 11-6. Boys Under-15: PB Abhinandh (Achievers) bt S Sriram (Achievers) 12-10, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 11-7. Boys Under-13: Jishnu Balaji (Ellis Mdu) bt Tanmay Raghavan (Achievers) 13-11, 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8. Boys Under-11: Sanjay Aravind (SSA Erode) bt Sai Sarvesh (Ellis Mdu) 11-3, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5.

Women: V Kowshika (Jawahar) bt B Kavyashree (Jawahar) 10-12, 11-5, 5-11, 11-3, 11-9, 7-11, 11-7.Girls Under-19: B Kavyashree (Jawahar) bt VS Nehal (SDAT Mdu) 11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 11-9. Girls Under-17: Shriya Anand bt M Ananya (Achievers) 11-5, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3. Girls Under-15: M Ananya (Achievers) bt SS Bhuvanitha (SDAT Mdu) 11-7, 11-6, 11-3, 11-2. Girls Under-13: M Ananya (Achievers) bt SS Bhuvanitha (SDAT Mdu) 11-4, 11-5, 11-9. Girls Under-11: S Varunika (SSA Erode) bt S Harjani (KTTC) 12-10, 11-9, 11-5