Punching above its weight

CHENNAI: The iconic commentary piece “This was not meant to happen. This could not happen, but this is happening” would have been fitting for MRC A’s championship-winning moment in the TNCA First Division final in Chennai on Friday.

After just escaping the drop in the previous season – 2019/20 – MRC A was expectedly not part of title conversations that generally include big boys Jolly Rovers CC and Vijay CC.

However, MRC A, in just its third season in the premier division, punched above its weight to clinch its maiden Rajah of Palayampatti Shield and write an underdog victory story.