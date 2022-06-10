MRC ‘A’ wins maiden Rajah of Palayampatti Shield

CHENNAI: MRC ‘A’ on Friday clinched its maiden Rajah of Palayampatti Shield by securing a comfortable first innings lead over Vijay CC in the First Division League final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

The title triumph in the prestigious red-ball competition is an incredible achievement for MRC ‘A’, considering that the team entered the First Division only in the 2018-19 season. Meanwhile, Vijay lost its second successive First Division summit clash as it could muster only 366 while responding to the MRC ‘A’ total of 497 for six.

Beginning the day at 484 for five, MRC ‘A’ added 13 runs to its overnight score to finish at a gigantic 497.

The Ravichandran Ashwin-led team started well with the ball, removing the Vijay top-three – Narayan Jagadeesan (0), Daryl S Ferrario (19) and S Lokeshwar (14) – cheaply. While openers Jagadeesan and Lokeshwar were dismissed by medium pacer Rishi Dhawan (3/80), Ferrario was sent back after a run-out.