We had an off day as bowling unit: Bhuvneshwar

CUTTACK: India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Saturday said the bowlers let stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant down in the high-scoring first T20 International against South Africa.

Elevated to captaincy after designated skipper KL Rahul pulled out on the eve of the series opener after a groin injury, Pant had a forgettable outing leading the side for the first time ever, even as his bowlers struggled with their line and length.

Bhuvneshwar backed the wicketkeeper-batter and said he has a long way to go.

“He’s a young captain and it was his first match. I’m sure he will try to do better and improve as the series progresses. Generally, the captain is as good as the team and it’s a team effort. “Our bowling did not go off well and let him down. If we did well then you would have hailed his decision-making skills. I’m sure he will do well,” Bhuvneshwar said.