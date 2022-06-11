Sports

ISL: Chennaiyin ropes in Gurmukh on 2-year deal

The 23-year-old Gurmukh joins Chennaiyin on the back of a one-season stay at I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC.
Gurmukh Singh
CHENNAI: Young defender Gurmukh Singh on Saturday joined Chennaiyin FC on a two-year deal ahead of the Indian Super League 9.

The 23-year-old Gurmukh joins Chennaiyin on the back of a one-season stay at I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC. The Jalandhar-born player had made his professional debut last year at Rajasthan United, which had emerged champion in the I-League Second Division

in 2021.

“Since I started playing football, playing in the ISL has been a dream. With God’s grace, it has turned into reality today. I assure the club and the fans that I will do everything to take Chennaiyin to new heights. I am looking forward to the new season,” Gurmukh was quoted as saying as per a media release issued by CFC.

Welcoming Gurmukh to the Chennaiyin set-up, club co-owner Vita Dani said: “He is a great addition to this squad. We know that he played a huge role in the I-League for Rajasthan United (10 appearances), which finished with the second best defensive record.”

