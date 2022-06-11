Inter-State Athletics: Shot putter Manpreet smashes national record

CHENNAI: Having returned to competitive action in 2021 after serving a doping ban of four years, Haryana shot putter Manpreet Kaur smashed her own national record to steal the limelight at National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships here on Saturday.

Hima Das and her Assam teammate Amlan Borgohain won the women’s and men’s 100m gold respectively by the thinnest of margins. The 31-year-old Manpreet, who was handed a four-year ban from July 2017 after testing positive on four occasions that year, hurled the iron ball to a distance of 18.06m in her fourth attempt. She became the first Indian woman to cross 18m in shot put.

Manpreet’s earlier national record was 17.96m, which was set in 2015. She has now breached the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) qualifying standard of 17.76m for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Kiran Baliyan of Uttar Pradesh was a distant second with 16.85m while Maharashtra’s Abha Khatua came third with 16.69m.