Williamson tests Covid-positive; ruled out of second Test vs England

Williamson undertook a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) after experiencing minor symptoms during the day and will now begin five days of isolation, said NZC.

The rest of the touring party has returned negative RATs and will continue following the tour health protocols of symptom reporting and subsequent testing if required.

"It's such a shame for Kane to be forced to withdraw on the eve of such an important match," said Stead in a video posted on the NZC website.

"We're all feeling for him at this time and know how disappointed he will be. Hamish was with the Test squad earlier in the tour and has been playing for the Leicestershire Foxes in the T20 Vitality Blast," added Stead.

Tom Latham will captain the side in Williamson's absence.

New Zealand had lost the opening game of the three-Test at Lord's by five wickets with former England skipper Joe Root scoring a superb unbeaten century, while Williamson returned below-par scores in both innings.