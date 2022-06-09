TN’S karate champs bring 9 medals

CHENNAI: The 18th International Okinawa Goju-Ryu Karate competition was held in Ipoh city, Malaysia. A team from Tamil Nadu, led by Shihah E Kebiraj of Budokai International Karate Training School, won 9 medals. Kebiraj won silver. And among his students, Keertika won gold and silver, Amaliya won gold and bronze, Keerthivasan won gold and silver, and Prateeksha won gold and bronze. A tribal student from a government school is also part of the winning team. Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, met the team at his house and congratulated each member.