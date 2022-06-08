Vijay takes on MRC ‘A’ in 1st Division final

CHENNAI: Vijay CC will look to end a six-year title drought while MRC ‘A’ will eye its maiden Rajah of Palayampatti Shield when they clash in the TNCA First Division League final that begins on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

Vijay, which last won the crown in the 2015/16 season, had failed to cross the final hurdle in the 2019/20 edition (the 2020/21 season was not hosted due to the COVID-19 pandemic). So, the Rahil Shah-led team would be keen to go one better this time around. Vijay heads into the summit contest on the back of a dominant performance against defending champion Jolly Rovers CC in the semi-finals, where it bowled exceedingly well.

While the in-form L Vignesh, J Kousik and M Mohammed make up the pace-bowling attack, Rahil and R Sai Kishore will take care of the spin-bowling duties. With Arun Karthick, wicketkeeper Narayan Jagadeesan and Shahrukh Khan in its ranks, the Vijay batting department is not short on experience.

Meanwhile, first-time finalist MRC ‘A’ will fancy its chances after getting the better of Grand Slam CC in the last-four stage. The presence of India international and ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin – the team’s captain – will be a huge boost for MRC ‘A’, which is just a step away from etching its name in the history books.

Ashwin, B Anirudh Sitaram, Rishi Dhawan and SR Athish struck half-centuries in the semi-final fixture, with the quartet hoping to deliver again. On the bowling front, a lot could rest on the experienced duo of Ashwin and Dhawan.