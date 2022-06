UP knocks Karnataka out of Ranji Trophy

ALUR: Young Karan Sharma led from the front with a calm and composed 93 not out as Uttar Pradesh knocked Karnataka out with a five-wicket win in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals here on Wednesday. This was UP’s first-ever win over Karnataka on 13 occasions and the victory could not have come at a better time.

BRIEF SCORES: Quarter-finals: Karnataka 253 & 114 in 39 overs lost to Uttar Pradesh 155 and 213/5 in 65.2 overs (K Sharma 93*, P Garg 52, V Vyshak 3/47); Mumbai 647/8 decl. & 261/3 in 58 overs (Y Jaiswal 103, P Shaw 72, A Tare 57) vs Uttarakhand 114 in 41.1 overs (K Singh 40, S Mulani 5/39); Punjab 219 & 120/5 in 47 overs (K Kartikeya 4 for 31) vs Madhya Pradesh 397 in 99 overs (S Sharma 102, H Mantri 89, R Patidar 85, A Raghuwanshi 69, V Chaudhury, 5/83); Bengal 773/7 in 218.4 overs (S Gharami 186, A Majumdar 117, S Ahmed 78, M Tiwary 73, A Porel 68, A Easwaran 65, A Raman 61, S Mondal 53*, Akash Deep 53*) vs Jharkhand 139/5 in 43 overs (N Siddiqui 53, S Mondal 3/32)