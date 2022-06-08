TNPL 2022: Meet Chepauk Super Gillies squad

CHENNAI: The defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies to face Nellai Royal Kings in the opening match in Nellai. The 20-over TNPL cricket tournament will be held in Nellai, Salem, Coimbatore, and Dindigul from July 23 to 31.
It has been reported that 100 per cent occupany will be allowed to the stadium.
CSG SQUAD:
R Alexander
B Arun
V Arun Kumar
Harish Kumar
Narayan Jagadeesan
RS Jaganath Sinivas
Kaushik Gandhi (c)
Nilesh Subramanian
Prasidh Akash
S Radhakrishnan
D Rahul
R Sai Kishore
Sai Prakash
Sandeep Warrier
U Sasidev
Rajagopal Sathish
Manimaran Siddharth
R Sonu Yadav
S Sujay
S Vijayakumar
S Karthik
S Madhankumar
Fans are eagerly awaiting whether the Chepauk Super Gillies team will win the title for the 4th time.