TNPL 2022: Meet Chepauk Super Gillies squad

Fans are eagerly awaiting whether the Chepauk Super Gillies team will win the title for the 4th time.
CHENNAI: The defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies to face Nellai Royal Kings in the opening match in Nellai. The 20-over TNPL cricket tournament will be held in Nellai, Salem, Coimbatore, and Dindigul from July 23 to 31.

It has been reported that 100 per cent occupany will be allowed to the stadium.

CSG SQUAD:

  • R Alexander

  • B Arun

  • V Arun Kumar

  • Harish Kumar

  • Narayan Jagadeesan

  • RS Jaganath Sinivas

  • Kaushik Gandhi (c)

  • Nilesh Subramanian

  • Prasidh Akash

  • S Radhakrishnan

  • D Rahul

  • R Sai Kishore

  • Sai Prakash

  • Sandeep Warrier

  • U Sasidev

  • Rajagopal Sathish

  • Manimaran Siddharth

  • R Sonu Yadav

  • S Sujay

  • S Vijayakumar

  • S Karthik

  • S Madhankumar

