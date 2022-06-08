'Pillar to Women's Cricket in India': Ex cricketers wish Mithali Raj

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Wasim Jaffer and Pragyan Ojha were among the veterans who led wishes for Mithali Raj after the opening batter announced her retirement following a glorious international career of 23 years.

Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj, on Wednesday retired from international cricket. While Laxman termed Mithali a "pillar to Women's Cricket in India", Jaffer wished the batter all the luck for the second innings.

"To play for India is a dream very few fulfill and to be able to represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing. You have been a pillar to Women's Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls.Many congratulations on a phenomenal career," Laxman tweeted.