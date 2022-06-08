Indonesia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen enter round two

JAKARTA: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu started off her Indonesia Masters 2022 campaign with a win over Denmark's Line Christophersen in the first round of women's singles category at Jakarta on Wednesday. Playing at court 1, Sindhu defeated her Danish counterpart by a margin of 18-21, 21-15, 21-11.

The match did not start well for the Indian as Sindhu lost the first game by the margin of 18-21. Sindhu bounced back in the next two games, winning them comfortably by margin of 21-15, 21-11. In the Men's singles category, India's Lakshya Sen defeated Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

Playing in the court 3, Sen defeated his opponent by a margin of 21-10, 21-18. Sen dominated the match, sealing it by winning two games in a row. On the other hand, Aakarshi Kashyap registered a first-round defeat against USA's Beiwen Zhang, crashing out of the tournament.

Playing in court 1, Kashyap lost the match by a margin of 21-12, 21-11. Zhang was extremely dominant as she clinched the match by capturing two straight games. Later in the day, Reddy B Sumeeth and Ashwini Ponnappa will be in action against Indonesian duo Hafiz Faizal and Serena Kani in the first round of mixed doubles.