England earns point against Germany

MUNICH: England was spared a second successive Nations League defeat as Harry Kane’s 50th goal for his country – a coolly-taken late penalty – salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Germany on Tuesday.

Germany deservedly led through Jonas Hofmann’s 50th-minute effort, but was unable to finish England off as Kane levelled in the 88th after being tripped in the area. After suffering a defeat to Hungary in its opening League A Group Three fixture, England fielded an experienced line-up at a noisy Allianz Arena but was second best for much of the match.

Midfielder Hofmann had the ball in the England net early on, but an offside flag cut short his celebrations. However, five minutes after the interval, he was not to be denied and beat Jordan Pickford with a powerful, deflected shot.

Despite a rather laboured performance, England had its chances. Winger Bukayo Saka hit the ball inches away in first-half stoppage time while Mason Mount and Kane were denied by Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Two minutes from the end of normal time, Kane got on the end of Jack Grealish’s pass and was clipped by a stumbling Nico Schlotterbeck as the Spanish referee pointed to the spot after checking the pitch-side monitor. Kane then sent Neuer the wrong way to at least give England something to take home.

Meanwhile, first-half goals from Nicolo Barella (30’) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (45’) earned Italy a 2-1 win over Hungary in Cesena.

RESULTS:A3: Germany 1 (J Hofmann 50) drew with England 1 (H Kane 88(P)); Italy 2 (N Barella 30, L Pellegrini 45) bt Hungary 1 (G Mancini 61(OG))