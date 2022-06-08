Chhetri inspires India to 2-0 win

KOLKATA: Talismanic Sunil Chhetri struck a brace to inspire India to a 2-0 win over Cambodia in its opening match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifying final round at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

Igor Stimac’s team was far from its best and failed to make better use of possession against a weak side, but the 37-year-old Chhetri scored on either side of the break (13th and 60th minute). Following a tense start that saw India centre-back Sandesh Jhingan earn a third-minute yellow card for arguing with the referee, Chhetri settled the nerves by converting a 14th-minute penalty calmly.

After Liston Colaco was tripped inside the box by Kok Boris, Chhetri put the ball past a diving Hul Kimhuy with his powerful strike. But thereafter, it was a tale of missed chances for the ‘Blue Tigers’, which failed to justify its 69 per cent possession in the first half.

A couple of changes at the break – Sahal Abdul Samad and Udanta Singh coming on for Manvir Singh and Anirudh Thapa – gave India more fluidity in its attack. At the hour mark, Brandon Fernandes delivered a superb assist as Chhetri completed his brace. Brandon came up with a measured cross and Chhetri rose just enough to connect the free header.

The India captain was taken off by Stimac in the 68th minute, with speedy winger Ashique Kuruniyan replacing him.

Anthem glitch mars kick-off

The start of the match was marred by a technical glitch as the Cambodia team had to wait for about 10 minutes for its national anthem to be played. The announcement was made for the visiting team’s national anthem, but what was played out was the Indian national anthem and the Cambodians stood waiting.

RESULT: India 2 (S Chhetri 14 (P), 60) bt Cambodia 0