Arokia Rajiv (400m), Dharun Ayyasamy (400m hurdles) and Jeswin Aldrin (Long jump) are some of the prominent names among men while S Dhanalakshmi (200m) could be the one to watch out for among women.
65-member Tamil Nadu squad for Inter-State Athletics meet
CHENNAI: A 65-member contingent, comprising 37 men and 28 women, will represent Tamil Nadu in the 61st National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships, which will be hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here between Friday (June 10) and Tuesday (June 14). Arokia Rajiv (400m), Dharun Ayyasamy (400m hurdles) and Jeswin Aldrin (Long jump) are some of the prominent names among men while S Dhanalakshmi (200m) could be the one to watch out for among women. Since the Inter-State meet is the final selection for the World Championships (in Oregon in July) and the Commonwealth Games (in Birmingham in July-August), most of the top athletes from the country are expected to participate.

