Super Kings Academy camp in Chennai and Salem from today

As per a media release issued on Monday, there will be two-day and five-day camps.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy will organise its annual camp in Chennai (Thoraipakkam) and Salem (Salem Cricket Foundation) from Tuesday (June 7). As per a media release issued on Monday, there will be two-day and five-day camps. Those interested can enrol and register at www.superkingsacademy.com. For further details, one can contact the following mobile numbers: 7305322282 (Chennai) and 7305422282 (Salem).

St. Bede’s Foundation to conduct 9-month camp

Chennai St. Bede’s Sports Foundation (CSSF) will conduct a nine-month cricket coaching camp at the St. Bede’s Ground from June 11, 2022, to March 12, 2023. Boys between the ages of six and 19 are eligible to take part in the camp. For further details, contact the following mobile numbers: 9840070486, 9841227966 and 9444168836.

