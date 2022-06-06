Sachin, David lead wishes as sports fraternity hail Nadal

NEW DELHI: Moments after Rafael Nadal lifted his 14th French Open title, Twitter was flooded with congratulatory tweets including those from former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Spanish footballer David de Gea who hailed the champion for his historic 22nd Grand Slam trophy.

Nadal, popularly known as the King of Clay, once again proved his greatness on clay courts on Sunday night as he defeated Casper Ruud of Norway 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to win the French Open title for a record 14th time.

After Nadal's win, former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri, and footballer David de Gea congratulated the 36-year-old tennis ace for his remarkable achievement.