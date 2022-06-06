MRC ‘A’ and Vijay take 1st innings lead, to clash in TNCA final

CHENNAI: MRC ‘A’ and Vijay CC progressed to the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield final by securing sizeable first innings lead in their respective TNCA First Division League 2021/22 semi-final matches here.

While MRC ‘A’ got the better of Grand Slam CC on Monday, Vijay was too good for defending champion Jolly Rovers, which failed to qualify for the title clash for the first time since the 2017/18 season. At the SSN College Ground, the Ravichandran Ashwin-led MRC ‘A’, which began on its overnight score of 375 for eight, ended its first essay at 402 for eight.

No.9 SR Athish remained unconquered on 89 (112 balls, 13 fours, 1 six) as his team put a challenging total on the board.

In reply, Grand Slam could muster only 323 for six off its stipulated 90 overs. Adithya Ganesh (118 not out off 192 balls, 13 fours) hit his second hundred of the season while M Abhinav (56 not out off 72 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and Bhargav Merai (52 off 89 balls, 3 fours) struck fifties for Grand Slam that could not score at a brisk pace. Adithya and Abhinav put on 113 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket, but their efforts went in vain.

Meanwhile, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Vijay and Jolly Rovers mutually agreed to call off the match at lunch after the former notched up a 135-run lead. Vijay stood at 248 for eight in its first innings at close of play. Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena (5/86) was the lone bright spark for Jolly Rovers, bagging a five-wicket haul that eventually had little impact.

The title decider between MRC ‘A’ and Vijay will be hosted at the MAC Stadium here on Thursday and Friday (June 9 and 10).

BRIEF SCORES:Semi-finals: At SSN College Ground: MRC ‘A’ 402/8 in 90 overs (Ravichandran Ashwin 81, B Anirudh Sitaram 71, Rishi Dhawan 50, SR Athish 89*, K Vignesh 25 retd hurt due to concussion, Manimaran Siddharth 4/105, R Aushik Srinivas 2/62, M Abhinav 2/38) drew with Grand Slam CC 323/6 in 90 overs (Nidhish S Rajagopal 38, Bhargav Merai 52, Adithya Ganesh 118*, SM Vinoop 27, M Abhinav 56*, S Swaminathan 2/64).

At MA Chidambaram Stadium: Jolly Rovers CC 113 drew with Vijay CC 248/8 decl. in 78 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 78, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 29, Shahrukh Khan 31, J Kousik 31, Jalaj Saxena 5/86)