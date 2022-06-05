Time to reflect and enjoy, says Swiatek post victory

PARIS: After clinching the French Open women’s singles crown on Saturday, World No 1 Iga Swiatek said that tennis is sometimes challenging but appreciated the sport for everything it has been giving her. The Pole won her second French Open title after defeating American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final. “The one thing that I’ve learned over these two years is that all you can do and all you can control is your work. Your effort, your engagement,” Swiatek wrote on social media. “So together with my team, we just try every single day, step by step. And here we are – in this amazing moment, with this incredible achievement. It’s time to reflect on that a little bit, enjoy, click “pause” button, take some rest, and appreciate every single thing. Thank you, tennis. Sometimes you’re challenging but I appreciate everything that you’re giving me,” added Swiatek.