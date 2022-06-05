Cornelius helps Denmark stun France 2-1

PARIS: Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to fire two second-half goals for Denmark as it roared from behind to defeat France 2-1 in their Nations League Group A1 clash at the Stade de France here on Friday.

Karim Benzema had a firsthalf effort ruled out for offside but made no mistake in the 51st minute. He cut in from the right and played a one-two with Christopher Nkunku before dribbling past another couple of Danish defenders and firing the ball home.

Denmark was under pressure for most of the second half but levelled through substitute Cornelius, who deftly volleyed home a pass from PierreEmile Hojbjerg in the 68th minute. Cornelius then beat the offside trap to score the winner in the 88th minute.

Netherlands defeats Belgium 4-1

Memphis Depay scored a double as the Netherlands recorded a thumping 4-1 win over Belgium in Brussels on Friday. Steven Bergwijn and Denzel Dumfries netted the other goals as the Dutch ended Belgium’s almost six-year unbeaten home record. Bergwijn hammered home from outside the box in the 40th minute to give the Netherlands a deserved halftime lead before Depay (51’ & 65’) and Dumfries (61’) added more in the second period in a decisive performance.

Belgium, which lost Romelu Lukaku to an injury early on, scored a consolation goal three minutes into stoppage time via Michy Batshuayi (90’) but was badly exposed at the back

RESULTS (SELECTED): A1: France 1 (K Benzema 51) lost to Denmark 2 (A Cornelius 68 & 88); Croatia 0 lost to Austria 3 (M Arnautovic 41, M Gregoritsch 54, M Sabitzer 57). A4: Belgium 1 (M Batshuayi 90) lost to the Netherlands 4 (S Bergwijn 40, M Depay 51 & 65, D Dumfries 61)