Tamil Nadu’s Guru Prasanth to play in Maldivian Volleyball League

CHENNAI: Just three months after clinching the ‘Emerging Player’ award in the inaugural Prime Volleyball League, Tamil Nadu’s SV Guru Prasanth will turn out as an overseas recruit in the Maldivian Season 2022 in Male.

Universal Guru Prasanth, who grabbed attention with noteworthy performances for Hyderabad Black Hawks in PVL 1 in February, is among 18 Indians involved in the Maldivian Volleyball Season. The 22-yearold will represent Offu FC alongside his Black Hawks teammates EJ John Joseph and Amit Gulia in the six-team competition that will run from June 11/12 to July 8.

“We played Prime Volleyball just a few months ago. At that time, we had said that we would get a big break via the PVL. And, here we are in the Maldivian League, where we will get good exposure. For the first time, I will be a guest player [in a foreign land],” Guru Prasanth, employed at GST and Central Excise in Chennai, told DT Next in a virtual interaction.

“In sports, we are at our prime only for a short span of time. So, I am happy that I got the opportunity to play in a tournament like this. I want to play as many matches as possible. I look forward to participating in more such tournaments,” added Guru Prasanth.

Since India (64th) stands 40 places above the Maldives (joint 104th) in the world rankings, a lot will be expected from the League’s ‘international’ players. However, Guru Prasanth is not worried about shouldering responsibility.

“Being a youngster, I was under more pressure during Prime Volleyball. Everyone will have a bit of self-doubt, but my PVL form has been giving me confidence. The key thing is to adapt to the new environment – the athletes and the way they work,” said Guru Prasanth, adding that the “reunion” with John and Amit at Offu will make life easier for him.

“We (three of them) are happy to join forces again. We have trained and played together in the past, so it will be helpful for us. We share a good camaraderie on court. Hopefully, it reflects in the matches that we play,” signed off Guru Prasanth.