Hindustan Eagles beats Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Hindustan Eagles defeated Southern Railway 3-0 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League match at the FC Madras Arena here on Friday. G Balaji, Lallawmkima and Senthamil got on the scorecard for Hindustan in the lop-sided contest.

Balaji (16’) and Lallawmkima (18’) found the back of the net inside 20 minutes as Hindustan held a comfortable two-goal cushion at the half-time break. The title had been decided on Thursday when winner Viva Chennai (20 points from 9 matches) played out a 1-1 draw against its closest rival Swaraj.