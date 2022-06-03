Potts, Anderson bundle NZ out for 132

LONDON: England took control of the Test series opener after dismissing New Zealand for just 132 in the first innings on the opening day – Thursday – at Lord’s, making a bright start to its new era under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

England was 19 without loss at the end of the second session, trailing the visitor by 113 runs, with Alex Lees (5 not out) and Zak Crawley (14 not out) at the crease.

England’s impressive bowling and excellent catching helped the host bundle New Zealand out in 40 overs as debutant pacer Matthew Potts picked up 4/13 and took two catches while veteran seamer James Anderson bagged 4/66 on his return to the squad.

Colin de Grandhomme’s 42 not out (50 balls, 4 fours) helped New Zealand recover from 39 for six at lunch, after the tourist’s batting-order suffered an early collapse. Potts picked up three wickets before lunch – with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (2) being his first Test victim – and added a fourth later.

Changing his length, Anderson dismissed Kyle Jamieson (6) shortly after lunch with a short ball as the New Zealand all-rounder sent it straight to Potts at fine-leg. Anderson removed Tim Southee (26 off 23 balls, 4 fours) before Ajaz Patel (7) found himself trapped on the pad by Potts. Stokes took the final wicket – Trent Boult (14) – to end New Zealand’s disappointing first innings.

Earlier, play was paused in the 23rd over of New Zealand’s first innings for 23 seconds of applause in memory of Australian great Shane Warne, who died in March.

New Zealand (1st innings) 132 in 40 overs (de Grandhomme 42*, M Potts 4/13, J Anderson 4/66) vs England (1st innings) 19/0 in 6 overs