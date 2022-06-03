Panghal, Thapa secure spots in Commonwealth Games boxing team

PATIALA: Amit Panghal and Shiva Thapa clinched berths in the India boxing team for the Commonwealth Games after emerging victorious in the trials held here on Thursday.

While Panghal secured his place in the 51kg division, Thapa bagged the 63.5kg spot in the selection that was hosted at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports.

The other six boxers who made their way into the India team include Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg), Rohit Tokas (67kg), Sumit (75kg), Ashish Kumar (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg) and Sagar (92+kg). The Commonwealth Games is set to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.