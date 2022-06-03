Kabilan stars for Hindu College

CHENNAI: Off-spinner G Kabilan (5/23) scalped five to help DRBCCC Hindu College defeat SSCA by 60 runs in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2021-22 Fourth Division match. Batting first, DRBCCC Hindu College put 156 on the board off its stipulated 30 overs. In the second essay, it bowled SSCA out for a paltry 96, thanks to Kabilan’s five-wicket haul.

Fourth Division: CP RC (CPCL RC) 119 in 27 overs (Kokkiligadda Ramu 31, R Rajesh 3/18, A Saravanan 3/26) lost to SRF RC 123/6 in 15.5 overs (John Praveen Kumar 74, A Kumar 3/34); DRBCCC Hindu College 156 in 29.3 overs (P Vikram 55, S Risha Rajas 4/45, N Raghunathan 3/44) bt SSCA 96 in 28.4 overs (S Ravikumar 28, S Risha Rajas 28, G Kabilan 5/23, S Muthu Kumar 3/8)