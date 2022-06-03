ISL: Romario inks multi-year deal with Chennaiyin

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced the arrival of winger Alexander Romario, who has inked a multi-year deal with the two-time Indian Super League champion.

The 25-year-old Romario, who hails from the Dindigul district, has made the switch to Chennaiyin after spending the last two seasons at FC Goa. He scored three goals and delivered four assists in 30 ISL appearances for the ‘Gaurs’. Romario also appeared in five AFC Champions League matches in the 202021 season while contributing one goal in Goa’s successful Durand Cup campaign last year.

“I feel very happy and delighted to sign for Chennaiyin FC. It is very special for me as this is my home team. It will also be special for me to play in front of the Tamil Nadu fans. I will do everything I can on the pitch to support the team,” Romario was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the club.

Speaking about the latest acquisition, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said: “Romario brings versatility and experience to our ranks. He played a pivotal role in Chennai City FC and Mohun Bagan’s title-winning runs in the I-League [a few years ago]. Being a Tamil Nadu player, he will be well aware of the responsibilities that come with representing a team from the state. We are truly delighted to have him in the Chennaiyin family.”

After being signed by Chennai City in 2017, Romario had clinched the I-League crown in the 2018-19 season, where he produced two goals and as many assists. He had struck a deal with ISL outfit Goa in 2019, but had been sent on loan to Mohun Bagan, with which he won his second I-League trophy in 2020.