Barbados Royals celebrate Anderson, Broad's professional longevity

LONDON: The professional longevity of two of England's legendary bowlers -- James Anderson and Stuart Broad -- has been appreciated the world over, with the two seamers being the all-time highest wicket-takers for their country.

On Friday, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) side Barbados Royals took their 'longevity' to an altogether different level, positing 'images' of the two bowlers -- who share in the vicinity of 1,200 Test wickets among themselves -- in circa 2053 when Anderson would be nearly 70 years old and Broad around 66.

"Year 2053 and these two will still be troubling batters! Absolute legends," tweeted Barbados Royals and posted images of the two having almost completely greyed by then.