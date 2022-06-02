Deepak Chahar gets married; Rahul shares first glimpse of newlyweds

CHENNAI: Deepak Chahar, an Indian cricketer who also plays for the IPL's Chennai Super Kings, married his love Jaya Bhardwak on June 2 in Agra, and the first photo of the happy couple has been revealed. The wedding was held at the Jaypee Palace hotel in Agra. Rahul Chahar, who earlier shared photos from Deepak's haldi and sangeet ceremony, shared the first snapshot of the wedding couple on his Instagram account.

After his team's game in the IPL 2021, Deepak proposed to Jaya with a ring in the stands of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium Jaya was caught off guard and promptly said yes to the cricketer. The proposal photo has gone popular on the internet.

On June 2, Deepak married his longtime love Jaya in Agra, in a lavish ceremony themed "The Royal Grandeur." The wedding was held at the Jaypee Palace hotel. Following the wedding, a celebration will be held in the ITC Maurya Hotel's Kamal Mahal in Delhi. According to various reports, a total of 60 cricketers have been invited.