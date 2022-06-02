Chennaiyin signs winger Vincy

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC has reached an agreement with Kerala Blasters FC for the acquisition of young winger Vincy Barretto, who has signed for the ‘Marina Machans’ on a multi-year deal ahead of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season.

The 22-year-old Vincy made his ISL debut in the previous edition, where he contributed two goals in 17 appearances for Kerala that finished runner-up. The youngster recently turned out for KBFC in the Development League, in which he struck three goals in seven matches.

“I am very excited to join Chennaiyin FC, a club that has been successful in its little history. My only goal is to win more titles with the club,” Vincy, Chennaiyin’s first summer signing, was quoted as saying in a media release on Wednesday.

Welcoming Vincy to the CFC family, club co-owner Vita Dani said: “We are happy to bring in Vincy Barretto, who will add youthful energy to our attack. He is only 22, but is already known for his capabilities. This (Vincy’s) is a positive signing for us leading into Season 9.”

A product of the Dempo SC youth set-up, Vincy had represented the FC Goa reserve team before moving to Gokulam Kerala FC, with which he clinched the I-League crown in 2020-21.