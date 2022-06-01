TDCA to celebrate its silver jubilee on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Wednesday. On the occasion, TDCA, in association with Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association, will give away scholarships to the tune of Rs 3 lakh to sportspersons from different disciplines. “All 10 scholarship awardees have been handpicked by the members of the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association based on their recent achievements. TDCA strongly believes in promoting young talent and we will continue to support all sports,” said Dr RN Baba, secretary of TDCA. An array of former India cricketers and officials from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will attend the celebration. Established in 1996, the TDCA has been at the forefront of cricket promotions in the state and has produced many quality cricketers in various age groups. TDCA’s well-structured league is one of the most competitive tournaments in Tamil Nadu.