Jolly Rovers to take on Vijay in semis

This is Shoaib’s second five-wicket haul this season. In the semi-finals that will be played on June 5 and 6, Grand Slam will take on MRC ‘A’ and in the second match, Vijay will square off against Jolly Rovers.
Shoaib Md. Khan
CHENNAI: Off-spinner Shoaib Mohammed Khan’s five for 88 helped Nelson take a 115-run lead over MCC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the TNCA First Division League here on Tuesday. This is Shoaib’s second five-wicket haul this season. In the semi-finals that will be played on June 5 and 6, Grand Slam will take on MRC ‘A’ and in the second match, Vijay will square off against Jolly Rovers. Brief scores:

At MRF: Globe Trotters 217 drew with MRC ‘A’ 330 for nine in 81 overs (NS Chaturved 80, S Swaminathan 58*, SR Athish 53). Points: MRC ‘A’ 5 (39); Trotters 1 (27). At SRMC: Grand Slam 430 & 14 for one decl. In three overs drew with Swaraj 170 in 53 overs (M Siddharth 4/52, M Abhinav 3/29). Grand Slam 5 (39); Swaraj 1 (23). At CPT-IP: India Pistons 173 & 156 for eight decl. In 46 overs (Anand Subramanian 61, G Babu 45, B Arun 4/56, V Arun Kumar 3/39) drew with UFCC (T Nagar) 122 in 40.5 overs (P Sugendhiran 41, L Sathiyannaarayan 7/43, Rajwinder Singh 3/45). Pistons 5 (31); UFCC 1 (31). At IC-Guru Nanak: Young Stars 272 drew with Vijay 317/8 decl. in 63.4 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 63, M Shahrukh Khan 67, N Jagadeesan 45, Karan Patel 65, Wilkins Victor 3/60). Vijay 5 (55); Young Stars 1 (19). At MAC: Nelson 386 drew with MCC 271 in 85.3 overs (KH Gopinath 41, Siddarth S Ahhuja 78*, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 47, Shoaib Mohammed Khan 5/88, M Ganesh Moorthi 3/61). Nelson 5 (23); MCC 1 (23). At IIT-Chemplast: IOB 340 drew with Jolly Rovers 343/6 decl. in 84.1 overs (M Vishal 77, M Kaushik Gandhi 93, T Veeramani 3/100). Jolly Rovers 5 (43); IOB 1 (19)

Cricket
Jolly Rovers

