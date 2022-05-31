Wish I can be a man, says China's Zheng over terrible stomach ache

PARIS: Zheng, who is only 19 years old and is competing in her maiden Roland Garros, captured the first set against the top seed before losing 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 in their last-16 match.

She went on to say that terrible stomach pains wrecked her chances of winning the French Open on Monday against world number one Iga Swiatek, leaving her wishing she could "be a man."

“It’s just a girl’s thing,” says Zheng, in a reference to her menstrual pain. She adds, "I couldn't go against my nature. I wish I can be a man so that I don't have to suffer from this. It's tough."

Zheng saved five set points, had two of her own, and then battled her way back from 2/5 down in the tiebreak to stun the top seed in an 82-minute first set.

Iga Swiatek after reaching the quarter-finals, said, "I was surprised with some of her [Zheng] shots, her top spin was amazing. Huge congrats to her. I am happy to come back after a frustrating first set when I had the lead. I am proud to be still in the tournament."

Swiatek will now face Jessica Pegula of US for a place in the semi-finals.