Suhail’s brace helps Hindustan win

CHENNAI: Suhail Pasha netted a brace as Hindustan Eagles defeated Reserve Bank of India 2-1 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division League contest at the FC Madras Arena here on Monday. Suhail, who represented Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2021-22 season, found the back of the net for Hindustan in the 13th and 49th minute. Kanush pulled a goal back for RBI in the 61st minute, but his effort was not enough to even earn a point. In another match, Arrows got the better of AG’s Office RC 3-1. Mohan Raja (3’) and G Dinesh (47’) scored a goal apiece for Arrows while AG’s Office player Sasi Kumar (14’) put the ball in his own net. AG’s Office’s Jofin reduced the deficit to two goals in the 73rd minute.