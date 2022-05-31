Hardik showed eagerness to learn as captain, says Kirsten

AHMEDABAD: Hardik Pandya’s eagerness to learn as captain and his ability to effectively engage with his teammates contributed immensely to Gujarat Titans’ title-winning run on IPL debut, said mentor Gary Kirsten.

Kirsten, who coached India to the 2011 World Cup title, was all praise for Hardik. “He has been fantastic. I have loved working with him. He is a high-profile player in India, but he is incredibly humble, wants to learn as a leader and engage with his players which I think is really important,” he told the IPL host broadcaster.

On his experience, the South African said: “You never stop learning as a coach. Every IPL is a learning experience, that is what I enjoy. I have loved working with Ashish (Nehra), he is really strong tactically – trying to put a gameplan together on the fly is not easy. There are so many variables in each game, but what I have enjoyed has been the responsibility players have taken to win matches for us.”