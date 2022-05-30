TN’s Kishore wins National U-16 title

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Kishore Kumar on Sunday clinched the National title in the Groms Boys Under-16 category of the Indian Open of Surfing, which was hosted at the Panambur Beach in Mangaluru in the weekend.

Kishore finished on top of the podium with 14.84 points while R Naveenkumar and S Jeevan (also from Tamil Nadu) came second and third respectively with 11.73 points and 9.40 points. “I would like to thank my coaches at Surf Turf (Kovalam) for all the support they have been giving me. This is a special win. I am happy that I could showcase my skills while competing against tough opponents,” said Kishore after his triumph.

In the Men’s Surf Open category, Karnataka’s Ramesh Budhial edged out Ajeesh Ali of Tamil Nadu to the crown. Ramesh notched up 16.33 points and Ajeesh secured 15.67 points while Tamil Nadu’s Sathish Sarvanan completed the podium with 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Goan duo of Sugar Banarse (14.50 points) and Sofiya Sharma (18.50 points) won the trophy in the Women’s Open and Groms Girls Under-16 categories respectively. Tamil Nadu surfer Srishti Selvam was second behind Sugar with 13.40 points.