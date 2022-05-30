Perez wins thrilling Monaco GP

MONACO: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez (1:56:30.265) won a rain-delayed, crash-halted and ultimately nail-biting Monaco GP on Sunday to make his dream come true as another evaporated for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The Mexican’s teammate Max Verstappen (+1.491 seconds) finished third to stretch his Formula One championship lead over Leclerc (+2.922 seconds), who was fourth, to nine points after seven of 22 races. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (+1.154 seconds) was second, for the second year in succession. Leclerc had started on pole position, but Ferrari was outsmarted on strategy and he was leapfrogged by the Red Bull drivers in the pit stops. The top-four at the chequered flag were separated by a mere 2.9 seconds. “This is us! Come on, vamos,” screamed Perez as he crossed the finish line. “It is a dream come true. After your home race, it is the most special race to win.”