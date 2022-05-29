TN surfers dominate proceedings in Indian Open surfing

CHENNAI: The three-day premier surfing competition of India taking place in Mangalore is the official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India – the governing body for the sport of surfing and stand-up paddling. Chennai’s, Groms surfer, Kishore Kumar, stunned everyone with his brilliant performance under testing conditions as he made his way into the semifinals with the highest score of 14.50.

The Groms (U16) category saw a clean sweep by Tamil Nadu surfers as seven of the eight semifinalists came from the state. Local lad Likhit S from Mangalore is the only semifinalist in the category to keep Karnataka’s hopes alive. The other seven semifinalists are Kishore Kumar, Jeevan S, Logesh S, Naveenkumar R, Jeevanathan I, Tayin Arun and Ranjith Kumar.

The first day’s rounds saw Tamil Nadu surfers dominate the proceedings in both the Men’s open and Groms (U16) categories.